Online Originals: The Steven A. Cohen Military Clinic at Hope For The Warriors open virtually

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Hope For The Warriors is now open and offering virtual mental health services for post-9/11 veterans and military families in Jacksonville and surrounding areas.

While the physical 5,300-square-foot Henderson Drive Cohen clinic undergoes renovations, clients are being served through CVN Telehealth, a face-to-face video therapy where clients receive treatment from the privacy and comfort of their homes.

The physical Jacksonville location is to open in spring 2021 and located at 3245 Henderson Drive.

The Cohen clinic offers brief, evidenced-based, client-centered therapy for a variety of mental health issues including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children’s behavioral problems.

The new Cohen Clinic will work with the existing Cohen Clinic in Fayetteville, N.C., to offer telehealth services to over 100,000 potential clients across eastern N.C. and throughout N.C.

RENOVATION PICTURES: