Online Originals: The transition from campus to a computer, Kenly’s story

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – COVID-19 has forced college campuses across the country to switch entirely to virtual learning, including James Sprunt Community College.

For some, this transition might be easy. For nursing student Kenly Long it’s quite different.

Kenly is 26, a mother of two and in her first year of class.

“It’s an adjustment period. We do a lot of zoom meetings with our teacher, vid grid videos for in-class and case studies for clinical. Its different you have to dig in a little bit deeper.” Kenly Long

Health Department Head Susan Long says nursing students have at least 20 hours of out of class work a week.

Kenly says she only has access to daycare for 2 hours a day right now, but she finds the time.

“I’m having to adapt to their nap schedule and with the time that I do have I’m learning a piece of the chapter, going back and reviewing what I learned previously and picking up where I left off in fragmented times.” Kenly Long

