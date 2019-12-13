Online Originals: Third Annual Cops on the Roof event

The third annual ‘Cops on the Roof’ event is going on at the Walmart Super-Center off Greenville Boulevard.

Starting at 8am, police officers took are taking turns standing on the roof of Walmart, waving at shoppers and speaking through a megaphone, encouraging them to donate either money or a bicycle to the event.

The police officers will stay on the roof until 200 bicycles are donated.

Once they collect the 200 bicycles, police officers will then come down from the roof.

The bicycles will be donated to the Toys for Tots foundation, and go to children in need.

If money is donated, the officers will use that to purchase more bicycles.