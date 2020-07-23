Online Originals: TikTok app creates opportunity while posing risk

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) There is national controversy around the popular app TikTok.

Security experts say the apps user data can be easily accessed by other governments, intelligence networks, and hackers.

The U.S. government is especially concerned about security issues, since the app is linked to China through its parent company ByteDance.

Cyber security expert Mike Parsons from Blue Team Assess, says it’s tricky because we don’t know how TikTok was created, or what sort of opportunities the coding provide for back door entrances and hackers.

Countries like India, have already made the decision to ban the app altogether.

Now the U.S. is looking into how they can handle potential internet threats due to this app.

Many small businesses have been utilizing the app to bring in a consumer base of a younger audience.

These businesses are taking advantage of the fun and interactivity of the application, while not thinking about the possible security risks to them and their clientele.

Ellen Sheffer, owner of Southern Soleil says as a small business owner she worries that her clients could be put at risk.

It’s caused her to re-think using TikTok and has even thought of deleting it completely.

If a hacker were to access Shaffer’s information through the app they could then find themselves access to other personal accounts, and then access to names, addresses, and credit card numbers of clients.