Online Originals: Traffic detours in Uptown Greenville

As Uptown Greenville continues to expand, it’s also a hot spot for traffic and detours.

On December 15th South Greene Street, which is between West Third and West Fourth Street, closed for construction for twelve hours.

The construction was in front of the relocated Jones-Lee House.

Another construction project, on the eastbound lane of West Fourth Street between South Green and South Washington Street is closing until the new year.

This project is expected to be finished by Jaunary 3rd, 2020.

Below, The City of Greenville has shared pictures where construction is taking place.

Mapped out photos of where construction is taking place.
Photo credit: (City of Greenville).

