Online Originals: Trick or Treat under the sea

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) – Dress up the little’s in your life for a socially-distanced Trick or Treat event at the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores FISH-tacular events!

There are two events to help parents celebrate this Halloween season.

Choose from three in-person days, October 27, 28, or 29 from 10 a.m. to noon for a socially-distanced “costume parade” for the cost of a regular visitor ticket, or free for members.

For an extra $10 receive a bag with supplies for a spook-tacular virtual activity on Friday.

The virtual event will be hosted at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Choose the time that works best for you! The link for the Halloween virtual Zoom program is included in the activity bag.

“It’s very cute to see the kids all in their costumes…I was looking at the little floor stickers and it just goes with the flow, everything is aquamarine – swim this way instead of walk this way. It is with the theme.” Khandy Bryant, Mother

The aquarium is decked out for these special visitors with kid friendly spooks, Halloween theme and friendly costumed characters.

“Any time you get to see the animals at the aquarium it’s exciting, but to get to show the animals your coolest costumes, take some fun pictures, get some yummy treats and awesome crafts to take home … well that is a great day at the aquarium.”

The virtual event is also going to be exciting for children and parents alike. The activity bag comes stocked with a mini-pumpkin, stickers, sweet treats, crafts, a treasure from the sea, and a ticket for a virtual program that will be held on Zoom.

To forego the FISH-tacular dress-up day, pick up activity bags at the aquarium. Follow the link to reserve a ticket and to reserve an activity bag.

Workers want you to know admission tickets are online-only, and Halloween activity bags are limited.