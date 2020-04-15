Online Originals: Trophy and food distribution for Jones County youth basketball teams

Live Now
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Salvation Army and The Town of Maysville are partnering with Jones County Recreation to cheer up youth sports participants.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the remainder of the youth basketball season was cut short.

Parents of Jones County basketball participants will have the opportunity to pick up their child’s trophy plus a food donation.

Pick up will be Wednesday, April 15 from 1PM until 2PM on Main Street in Maysville across from the Subway.

Leaders from Jones County Rec. ask people to not leave cars and to wear face masks upon arrival.

