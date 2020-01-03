Online Originals: Trump administration places nationwide ban on flavored e-cigarette cartridges except menthol and tobacco

FILE – In this Dec. 20, 2018, file photo Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York. On Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission ordered Juul and five other vaping companies to hand over information about how they market e-cigarettes, the government’s latest move targeting the industry. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A nationwide ban has been placed on all flavored e-cigarette and vaping cartridges except menthol and tobacco.

The FDA announced the ban on Thursday.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, vape companies have 30 days from when the new policy is published in the federal register to cease manufacturing and distributing all flavored cartridges except menthol and tobacco.

According to HHS Secretary Alex Azar, the U.S. has never seen an epidemic of substance use arise as quickly as the current epidemic of youth use of e-cigarettes.

“By prioritizing enforcement against the products that are most widely used by children, our action today seeks to strike the right public health balance by maintaining e-cigarettes as a potential off-ramp for adults using combustible tobacco while ensuring these products don’t provide an on-ramp to nicotine addiction for our youth. We will not stand idly by as this crisis among America’s youth grows and evolves, and we will continue monitoring the situation and take further actions as necessary,” said Azar in the announcement Thursday.

In the future, any company who wishes to manufacture and distribute a flavored cartridge or pod must first submit an application to the FDA for pre-market authorization.

The ban is another move by the Trump administration to address youth smoking and vaping.

Last month, the age to buy tobacco was raised to 21.