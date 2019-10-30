Online Originals: Trunk or Treat in Maysville raises money for community

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Trunk or Treat is coming to Jones County!

“Because of Florence last year we just weren’t in a great mood to be doing things like Halloween. So many people were still suffering, so many people were still displaced around the county.” Eldridge Paige, Jones County Recreation Coordinator

A year after Hurricane Florence the Jones County community can celebrate Halloween again. Trunk or Treat will be held Thursday at William H. Frost Park in Maysville from 5 PM-8 PM and is free for all.

“This year we really decided to go all out for the kids, provide that safe haven for them so they can enjoy Halloween and this time of year.” Eldridge Paige, Jones County Recreation Coordinator

Games like wrap a mummy, pin the tail on the cat and a cornhole tournament will be there for all to enjoy.

The cornhole tournament is $25 to join but will benefit families that cannot afford to pay the fees for their children to join recreational sports.

“The last thing that we want is the child to miss the opportunity to play a sport for 25 dollars.” Eldridge Paige, Jones County Recreation Coordinator

