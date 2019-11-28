Online Originals: Turkey Trot for Tots Thanksgiving run

(WNCT) On Thanksgiving morning, nearly 400 participants lined up for Beau’s Buddies 8th Annual Turkey Trot for Tots run.





The run began at 8 AM at The Hilton Hotel in Greenville. It was both a 5k and one-mile fun run/walk.

Those participating also brought toy donations, which will be delivered to Vidant Children’s Hospital on December 20th.

Some of the toys donated at the race.

Beau’s Buddies Cancer Fund is nonprofit and works to better the lives of people fighting cancer in Eastern North Carolina.

A woman dressed up as a turkey for the race, to cheer on runners.

The money raised within the Fund stays local while helping families fight the disease that claims more than 600,000 lives a year in the United States.

To learn more about Beau’s Buddies Cancer Fund click here.