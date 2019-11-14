Online Originals: U.S. 17 Bypass re-opens 8 months early in Pollocksville

Live Now
POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A popular bypass in Jones County opened to vehicles Thursday morning, 8 months earlier than planned.

The U.S. 17 Bypass, which shortens the trip between Jacksonville and New Bern, will celebrate it’s opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday. The bypass was originally scheduled to open in June 2020

Construction on the bypass started in October of 2015. Official’s say “the bypass will allow for a smoother, safer and less congested ride around the two towns it skirts, Maysville and Pollocksville.”

