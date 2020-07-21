Online Originals: U.S. Postal Service suffering financially, may run out of money by September

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The United States Postal Service has been struggling financially.

The pandemic has only exasperated that problem.

Now Postal Service Officials say they will run out of money by the end of September.

Unless Congress does something.

Democrats in Congress have tried to push a $25 billion assistance package for the postal service, that they want to be included in the next stimulus bill.

Republican lawmakers are holding on that measure.

Congress has approved a $10 billion credit line for the U-S-P-S, but the Trump administration’s postal restrictions are keeping that money from being used at the present time.

Mark Diamond, President of the American Postal Workers Union, says that mail revenue will drop by 50%, and the people who will suffer the most are the people.

Many of us rely on mail for packages, bills, and more.

With these budget deficits, many people can expect to start seeing mail delivery delays.

People in smaller communities are already seeing that happen.

Postal offices in those areas already have fewer employees and resources, so they will feel that impact sooner.

People in the towns of Winterville and Ayden say they have already experienced mail delays by 2 or 3 days.

One woman 9OYS spoke to, hasn’t gotten any mail delivered since last Thursday.

For more statistics on this financial budget issue: https://apnews.com/59c25efd4d325c4895f8ba85517f9bfd