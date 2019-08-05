Online Originals: UNC Kidney Center hosts free screening in Kinston

On August 5th, the Kinston Community Health Center held a kidney screening for locals, which was hosted by UNC’s Kidney Center.

Although the UNC program was started in 2005, the main goal continues to be reaching out to those who may be less informed or at potential risk for kidney disease.

While there, the participants had there blood pressure checked, filled out questionnaires, and also had the opportunity to have their urine checked for blood or sugar, which could help the UNC volunteers determine if the participant is at risk for health issues like diabetes.

Aside from being able to have your screening done inside the Kinston Health Center, people also had the option to participate in the screening inside one of UNC’s air-conditioned trucks. These trucks are equipped with a check-up room, bathroom, and other medical necessities needed for the screenings.

Among those who visited the center today were 12th District Rep. Chris Humphrey and 7th District Senator Jim Perry.

“We think this is a great service, and any time that you can raise awareness and catch any health issues early, it’s better for everyone.” Jim Perry, North Carolina Senate 7th District

If you’d like to learn more about UNC’s Kidney Center you can click here.