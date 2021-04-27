Online Originals: Unique field trip shows local kids engineering possibilities

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Local students got a unique opportunity to see how 3D printers create customized prosthetics for patients. Parent organizers with Classical Conversations of Kinston partnered with Additive America for an educative field trip of a lifetime.

Students and their parents got to walk through the step-by-step process of what it takes to create something on a 3D printer. That goes from the materials and the coding process, all the way to the finished product.

The biggest thing for me and getting to kids these days is that there are industries and jobs that aren’t even created yet, that by the time you get there it might actually be the thing for you. Zac Holcomb, CEO & Co-Founder, Additive America

At the end of the trip, the kids even got to take home gadgets made by the 3D printer.

Leaders at Additive America say it’s all about showing future generations the career possibilities that are out there, and how getting creative about something you’re passionate about can turn into something amazing.