Online Originals: United Way of Onslow County helps fight against childhood hunger

The United Way of Onslow County is helping take a bite out of childhood hunger this summer through their CHEW Program.

“They’re being fed during the week but when they get home from school on Friday that’s it, you know, that might be their last meal when they leave school on Friday,” Shelly Kieweg, Community Impact Director of United Way, said. “We want to make sure that these children are at least getting a few nutrients over the weekend so that when they come back to school on Monday they’re ready.”

This program thrives on community donations to help provide children in Onslow County with healthy food on weekends.

“We have some fabulous donors it’s amazing and it seems like it’s just gotten bigger and bigger and the community has really done an amazing job keeping this program active,” Kieweg said.

This year United Way is working towards feeding more than 900 students in the area.

“We have breakfast lunch and dinner and snacks for Saturday and Sunday, and we have almost every one of Onslow County schools in the program,” Kieweg said.

The United Way of Onslow County will also hold a grand opening for the official CHEW House on August 30.

“It’s pretty cool, we’re going to get a new sign and I’m excited, because I’ve always called it the Chew House, but now it’s going to be the official CHEW House,” Kieweg said.

For those in the area looking to donate, the CHEW Program is seeking items such as canned chicken, individual cereal boxes or any other type of kid-friendly food. Rooms in the new Chew House can also be sponsored by individuals or businesses.