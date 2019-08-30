Online Originals: United Way of Onslow County hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for CHEW! program

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – United Way of Onslow County hosts a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CHEW! (Children Healthy Eating on the Weekends) program in Jacksonville today.

The CHEW house will provide a dedicated food packing site for United Way of Onslow County’s CHEW! Program. ]

United Way of Onslow County currently has three hubs that serve the CHEW! in Jacksonville, Dixon, and Richlands.

CHEW! Provides backpacks to students in need, filled with snacks and meals to get them through the weekend.

“When I first started we probably had like 200 kids we were serving, last year we had almost 600 and this year we are increasing it to 900.” Shelly Kiewig, Community Impact Director of United Way Onslow County

To lend a helping hand or donate call (910) 347-2646.