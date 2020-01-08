Online Originals: Upstage Fitness new gym open in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A new gym just opened this week here in Pitt County off Old Tar Road.

UpStage Fitness first started in Snow Hill in 2016.

This year they expanded to the Winterville-Greenville area, hoping to bring in more people as the new year resolution arises.

Gym owner, Jamiyan Phillips, created a 45-minute class filled with cardio and strength training.

Phillips’ goal for each member is to lose two pounds per week and continue to have the motivation to keep working out.

A study by Strava estimated that Americans are most likely to give up on new year’s resolutions as early as mid-January.

80% of those new year’s resolutions end up falling short in their long-term goals.

Many researchers say this can be a lack of clarity, setting the bar too high or lack of discipline.

For those trying to lose the holiday weight, fitness trainers say drink more water, watch what you are putting into your body, cook your meals, exercise three to four times a week and choose realistic goals.

Phillips tries to motivate his team and encourages them to not give up, no matter how hard it is because, in the end, they will see the results.

They do have one on one training, for more information go to https://www.upstagefit.com/