Online Originals: Upstage Fitness promotes healthy lifestyle during COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A lot of gyms and fitness fanatics are taking to social media to share workouts and to share that fitness can be fun even without the gym.

Founder of Upstage Fitness, Jamiyan Phillips created a fun challenge for his clients to stay active and stay motivated through quarantine.

While stay at home orders are in-effect and gyms are closed he wants people to keep motivated and stay positive.

Phillips states we all need to keep pushing at it.

“Whatever helps you stay motivated and helps you get going when you first started to exercise, you need to draw on those things to stay motivated and to help you keep going during this time.”

Phillips sends his clients videos every day for them to workout to.

He also schedules Zoom meetings with his clients to make them feel as if he was right there with them during the workouts.

For those who are members the snack bar is open.

They say to call ahead for a shake or smoothie pick-up.

Upstage Fitness is going live every Wednesday at 6:30 PM for those who want to join in on the workouts.

There are also video workouts on YouTube at Upstage Fitness.

For more information you can go to https://www.facebook.com/UpstageGreenville/