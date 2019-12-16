Online Originals: Uptown Greenville businesses participate in decorating contest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Local businesses in the Uptown Greenville district are spreading holiday cheer and particpating in the annual holiday storefront decorating contest.

The theme of this year’s contest is “Holidays in the City.”

Many Uptown merchants have created magical holiday window displays incorporating decorations, such as trees, snowmen, snowflakes, trains, window art, and twinkling lights.

The three winners will be decided by popular vote.

So, take a walk through the district, choose your favorite three displays and cast your vote here.

The top three winners will each receive an Uptown Greenville gift card of their choice.

First Place: $100

Second Place $50

Third Place: $25

The following businesses are recognized as official contest participants: Schroko’s Hair Studio, The Sojourner, Sup Dogs, Truly Yours, Uptown Brewing Company, Greenville Museum of Art, Luna Pizza Café, Mi Cabana Mexican Restaurant, Riverside Recreation, UBE, and Backdoor Skate Shop.

All Uptown businesses are encouraged to participate and there is a write-in option on the ballot.

Voting will end on December 18th at midnight.

The winners will be announced on December 19th via Uptown Greenville media platforms.