Online Originals: Uptown Greenville’s Umbrella Market Adhering to CDC Guidelines

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) Things are slowly re-opening here in the East, but with certain guidelines to keep everyone safe.

Uptown Greenville’s infamous Umbrella Market is not letting the guidelines stop them from hosting their event.

Although the market will look a little different this year, it will still be a community effort to create.

Instead of the 60 vendors the event has had in the past, they will now have 15 vendors.

This will allow for social distancing for shoppers and more open space.

Vendors will provide fresh produce, prepared foods like baked goods, and cleaning supplies such as soaps and detergent.

Robin Ashley Manager of the event says it will be like a fresh air mini-grocery store.

Just because the social aspect is on pause, doesn’t mean the event isn’t important.

It is an opportunity for the community to show support to our local and small businesses who need our help during this time.

Ashley has also created online ordering for vendors who cannot attend the market which will be up and running soon!:

https://uptowngreenville.com/online-market-vendors-2020/

The event will be every Wednesday 5pm-8pm starting May 20th through August 26th.

Robin Ashley says they hope in the upcoming months once they see how the pandemic plays out, they will be able to return the market back to normal.

But for now it’s about keeping everyone safe.

To read the guidelines on the event you can go to their website:

https://uptowngreenville.com/play/umbrella-market/

Come out and support your local businesses!!!