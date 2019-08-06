Online Originals: Local gymnasts’ prep for Regional Championship

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the USA Gymnastics Regional Championship coming to the Greenville Convention Center in 2020, local athletes are taking their part in preparations.

Though you may think there would be an added pressure on the gymnasts, locals say differently.

Rose’s Gym is helping to host the Championship in part with the help of the Greenville-Pitt County Sports Commission.

This is the Greenville-Pitt County Sports Commission first big gig since their creation back in July.

