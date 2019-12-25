Online Originals: USO of North Carolina Jacksonville Center hosts a Christmas meal for service members

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Volunteers and staff from the USO Of North Carolina prepared a Christmas meal for service members Wednesday.

“I love to see the smiles for the service members and to remind them that they’re are people out there who care about them.” Amy Leuschke, USO NC Coastal Area Director

The center has been serving military families on Christmas for the last 30 years.

“Everybody just kind of circulates and you just kind of get a feeling of who needs that extra companionship.” Amy Leuschke, USO NC Coastal Area Director

Mr. and Mrs. Rahal having been attending holiday meals at the USO since they have moved to Onslow County in 2008.

“You know I’m a veteran of Vietnam, served over 25 years in the army, I just love being around the troops we come here quite a bit.” Alex Rahal, Veteran

