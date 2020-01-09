Online Originals: ‘Vapes’ or ‘Juuls,’ is there a difference?

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Beginning in February manufactures must stop making and selling cartridge-based vaping devices that include dessert flavors.

The notice comes after the Trump administration announced they will take action against vaping products that appeal to children.

However, the ban only restricts products that come pre-filled. Not for products that require the user to fill it themselves.

“I think its two different things..the Juul has a pod.” Dakota Carroll, Jacksonville

Child Health Nurse Supervisor Whitney Jezek says there is a common thread between both products: vaping.

“Many of the products that used to develop and mix those liquids are NOT to be inhaled and they are to be ingested they are for external use only.” Whitney Jezek, Child Health Nurse Supervisor

To see the full story, click the video above! Only on wnct.com’s Online Originals.