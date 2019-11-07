Live Now
Online Originals: Veterans Day Brunch encourages veteran students to finish degrees

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – James Sprunt Community College is hosting a “Veterans Day Brunch and Mingle” Thursday morning.

The event is specifically for veterans and their families to give them an opportunity to build relationships with one another from 9AM-1PM.

“It has been shown that 30-40% of veterans who use their GI Benefits do not graduate.” Cheryl Hemric, Director of Marketing & Public Information

The event aims to increase the completion of degrees by building close relationships with other veterans students.

