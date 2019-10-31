Online Originals: Vidant Pediatric Trick-or-Treat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Halloween is commonly celebrated by children in costumes who go door-to-door to solicit candy and other treats. But, what if you were unable to attend the fun activities at home due to a hospital-ridden illness?

Vidant has the fix! On Halloween, every year the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital bring the fun to their patients!

Organized by the Child Life Services team, this annual event includes booths set up by Vidant team members, costumes, and more!

Patients are welcomed to trick-or-treat from booth to booth so they are not missing any of the fun.

The Vidant staff take the time to visit the children and hand out toys and games to bring the Halloween cheer to their side!