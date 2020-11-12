Online Originals: Villa Verde keeps the kitchen open all night for first responders

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a small Dominican restaurant called Villa Verde in Greenville. It’s gaining a lot of attention, not only for their good food, but also for serving free food to first responders working the graveyard shift.

Jay Bastardo opens his restaurant on Saturday nights, offering first responders something to eat, free of charge.

It’s a great opportunity to serve, and to serve those who server us, and the name of the whole thing is nourish our heroes. Yordanys “Jay” Bastardo, Villa Verde

Nourish Our Heroes wasn’t his own idea. It came from a friend — Scotty Dixon.

He said the only reason he ran it by us was because he knew we were the only ones crazy enough to listen. Yordanys “Jay” Bastardo, Villa Verde

As crazy as it may be, the response from first responders has been nothing but positive. Last week, they had 98 first responders at the restaurant.

One of them actually put it best, she said i’m so glad on Saturday nights I’m no longer eating out of my keyboard, it’s awesome. Yordanys “Jay” Bastardo, Villa Verde

Villa Verde isn’t the only place pitching in. Restaurants across Greenville are donating supplies and volunteers to keep the movement going.

Greenville comes together when it matters, that’s what’s happened before and it’s going to continue to happen in the future. That’s what’s happening right now with the food for first responders. Yordanys “Jay” Bastardo, Villa Verde

Bastardo says they’re always looking for volunteers. You can sign up for a two hour shift by sending an email to Info@myvillaverde.com, or send a message to their Facebook page. You can also help by buying a giftcard and donating it to a first responder’s meal.

