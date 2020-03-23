Online Originals: Virtual Therapy offered during social distancing

GREENVILLE N.C (WNCT) – Social distancing continues as an appropriate method to prevent the spread of COVID- 19. Battling the adjustment mentally is becoming a struggle for many.

“To actually have to sit down, it causes you to think. You start having these little conversations with yourself,” said Tanisha Johnson, counselor.

Virtual counseling is a way to help people that may need their voices to be heard without having to leave their homes.

“They rely on their therapist if not weekly, every two weeks to be able to come in and get things off their chest,” said Johnson.

Mental health experts say social distancing has become fearful to some.

“Anxiety, the depression of being quarantined and not being able to go to work and it tacks on to the financial stress that they currently may already be under,” Johnson said.

Experts say staying occupied is a way to keep the mind off of the idea of being restricted indoors.

“Take the opportunity to self-analyze. Tap into your hobbies, tap, into your passions,” said Johnson.

Tele-therapy has brought many clients relief. It provides safety for the therapist and clients and is widely being used.