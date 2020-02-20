Online Originals: Volunteer Firefighter Shortage Special Report

Live Now
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 93% of Onslow County’s force of firefighters are volunteer, but that force is shrinking.

“Fire service in Onslow County is a problem that’s looming in the future that we really have to begin to address.” Sharon Russell, Onslow County Interim Manager  

Over the last 8 years the number of volunteer firefighters in Onslow County has decreased by 27%.

Chief Jeremy Foster with Pumpkin Volunteer Fire Department says the largest group of volunteers he’s had at the station is 40 but it has been a slow decline.

Foster says time and money are contributing factors. However, it doesn’t stop those who still continue to step up.

“The steady decline is concerning but I know that there is some people that are still going to come out here and answer the call.”  Cody Cox, Pumpkin Volunteer Fire Fighter  

Even with the 27% decline, response times in the county are still under the national benchmark of 9 minutes.

County officials say though that in the future the decline could cause a strain.

“We’ve got to look at gradually increasing paid fire staff in Onslow County.”  Sharon Russell, Onslow County Interim Manager 

An option leaders are looking at is a fire tax or assessment.

“Onslow county is only one of eight counties in the state without a fire assessment or fire tax, Its very important that we plan accurately for the future so we can provide a good fire service.” Sharon Russell, Onslow County Interim Manager 

