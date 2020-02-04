Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Online Originals: Wallace to apply for HGTV ‘town makeover’ show

Online Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) – Small towns across the nation and here in the east have been applying to be featured on HGTV’s 2021 series “Hometown Takeover.”

Wallace, North Carolina has joined the list.

The town has a population just under 4,000, that alone qualifies them to apply for the HGTV show. Along with the main street that needs some sprucing up.

“We got really excited to apply, we feel like we’re maybe a little different from some of the towns that might be applying.” Mayor Charley Farrior, Wallace 

The town was hit hard by Hurricane Florence in 2018. Some parts of the community are still struggling to get back on their feet.

“We need a facelift in Wallace and this is our opportunity!!” Harriet Farrior, Local Business Owner

The town is submitting a video and other aspects they hope will bring the show to the small town.

Click the video above to see more about the town of Wallace only on wnct.com’s Online Originals.

 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV