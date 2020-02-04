Online Originals: Wallace to apply for HGTV ‘town makeover’ show

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) – Small towns across the nation and here in the east have been applying to be featured on HGTV’s 2021 series “Hometown Takeover.”

Wallace, North Carolina has joined the list.

The town has a population just under 4,000, that alone qualifies them to apply for the HGTV show. Along with the main street that needs some sprucing up.

“We got really excited to apply, we feel like we’re maybe a little different from some of the towns that might be applying.” Mayor Charley Farrior, Wallace

The town was hit hard by Hurricane Florence in 2018. Some parts of the community are still struggling to get back on their feet.

“We need a facelift in Wallace and this is our opportunity!!” Harriet Farrior, Local Business Owner

The town is submitting a video and other aspects they hope will bring the show to the small town.

