Online Originals: Washington art gallery fundraiser for Ocracoke Christmas

Hurricane Dorian’s impact on Ocracoke Island was devastating. As the island continues to rebuild what they’ve lost, two former residents are raising money to give back to locals for Christmas.

Barbara Hardy and Bob Ray own The Secret Garden Gallery and Boutique in the town of Washington. They lived in Ocracoke for 26 year, and their daughter is still a resident.

A Secret Garden sign outside the gallery with flyers for the Ocracoke Island Christmas fundraiser.

Following Dorian’s destruction, Hardy and Ray decided to create a fundraiser that would go towards students and their families on the island for Christmas.

Currently, 170 students on the island are attending classes in makeshift classrooms, after their school building was destroyed in Dorian’s path.

Hardy and Ray hope to raise $51,000 and split the money 170 ways for each student. If successful, there would be $300 of Christmas money for parents to spend on each student. As of November fourth, the Gallery has raised $12,000.

Hardy stresses that any donation is appreciated, as well as spreading the word about the fundraiser.

For every $100 a person(s) donates they will have their name entered to win seven different prizes. Hardy says the prizes are incentives to push people donate.

The items are as follows:

A painting by late Ocracoke folk artist Elizabeth Parsons, Cormorant decoy by Ocracoke carver Nathan Spencer, Painted glass sea turtle, Multi-strand pearl necklace made by Barbara Hardy, Painting of Ocracoke by Washington artist Art Tyndall, Pastel print by Dan Curry, Collage by Bob Ray.

(above are some of the prizes that people donating can win).

The fundraiser is open to donations until December 6th. On December 7th Hardy will head to Ocracoke and deliver the donations divided onto 170 gift cards.

Click here to donate.