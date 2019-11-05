Online Originals: Washington Charter School adds new building to campus

Washington Montessori Public Charter School is adding a new building for its middle school students.

The building will host between 60 to 80 7th and 8th-grade students and will be completed with four large classrooms, a center community/gathering space, two offices, maker space, a kitchen, and other multi-use spaces.

Darla Prescott and Austin Smigel co-head Washington’s Montessori Public Charter School. The two are standing in front of the current modular middle school which is being replaced.

While the school is growing its number of Kindergartners, they aren’t adding the new building for crowd control. The goal is to create more learning space for current students by opening the fifth building.

“If you have learned to work independently, you’ve built these skills yourself. One of the cool things about our school is the children are allowed to fail, and to find their own mistakes and correct their own mistakes.” – Co-Head of school darla prescott on what sets their students apart from others

Although Charter Schools don’t receive capital funding, the school found ways to pay for the new building.

“We’re using some of our reserved balance for the funding, and then the remainder is being funded through Select Bank with a USDA Guaranteed loan.” – Austin Smigel, Co-Head of School

The school has a budget of $1.8 million dollars. Aside from the fifth building the campus is adding, the school also has 36 acres of land. On the land, there are outdoor classrooms, labs, trails, and more.

The new middle school building under construction.

One of the four classrooms inside the new middle school building.

The school hopes to have the new building completed by late winter / early spring. Their next project is building a new Children’s House, which is a learning center for children ages three to five.