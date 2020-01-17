Online Originals: Washington’s George H. & Laura E. Brown Library pushes to expand

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) –

Following a recent Washington City Council meeting, discussion of expanding the Washington George H. & Laura E. Brown Library was reopened.

This proposal was presented by Steve Moler, who’s the chairperson of Brown Library Board of trustees.

According to Washington Daily News, he showed city council drawings of potential expansion, as well as space needed assessments.

The argument is that the library, which is ranked first out of 81 North Carolina public libraries for visits per capita, is so full they can’t accommodate customers properly.

The assessments Moler presented to council would cost anywhere from $3.3 to $5.1 million dollars, which is a large price to pay.

Renovations would include addition to children and teen programming, technology space, more study rooms, and of course extra staff space.

This isn’t the first time proposals to expand the library have come up.

Between the years of 2015 and 2016 the city purchased two homes, in hopes of using them to grow the library’s land.

However, this was met with issue from historic preservationists.

In the end, council sided with Preservation NC, and the expansion on these plots of land never happened.

The recently suggested expansion plans, however, would not roll over onto these plots of land.

WNCT spoke with Washington Mayor Mac Hodges, who said while this sounds like a great idea, he’s unsure where the funds would come from.

” Coming up with five million dollars is going to be a problem,” said Hodges.

As of now, no moves have been made by City Council on the library expansion, but it’s still under discussion.