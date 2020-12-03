Online Originals: ‘We are concerned’ Onslow health officials say spike in COVID-19 cases could turn the county ‘red’

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Health officials in Onslow County say they are concerned with recent COVID-19 case numbers.

Onslow County is reporting an increase of 173 COVID-19 cases from Monday to Wednesday.

That brings that county’s positivity rate up to 8.8% with “significant number of additional positive cases yet to be corroborated at this time,” according to County Commissioner Robin Knapp via a Facebook post Wednesday.

“We are concerned and we expect to see some changes here soon,” said Victoria Reyes, public information officer with the Onslow County Health Department.

Reyes says the department is asking the community to wear a mask and to wear it correctly.

Health officials are also asking the community to not travel for the holiday and only celebrate with your immediate household.

“We let our guard down with family and friends … we aren’t wearing our face coverings and were not staying socially distant,” Reyes said.

In the last week, Onslow County government buildings have been closed to the public and meetings were canceled due to COVID-19 exposures.

“We are simply having to pull staff from other areas of our organization to assist our public health efforts right now because it is so work-intensive to have the number of cases we have at this time,” Onslow County Manager Sharon Russell said in a Facebook Live posted Wednesday.

Currently no additional restrictions have been set by Onslow County government.