Online Originals: Wedding planner impacted by COVID-19

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) -Niesha Spencer-Whitaker has been in the wedding planning business for years. Then the COVID-19 pandemic happened, a shake-up, unlike anything she’s ever experienced.

Spencer-Whitaker is passionate about her job helping to make people’s dreams come true.

“I went in the industry of doing weddings at the age of 15, 26 almost 27 years ago,” Spencer-Whitaker said.

But things changed when she started getting phone calls, canceling upcoming events; the result, the loss of $16,000 in business, and other bookings needing to be rescheduled.

“My assistant and I were in the office and looked at each other and was like Oh Lord, there’s another. When I started getting more phone calls and text messages from numerous clients. We’ve had weddings scheduled, we’ve had baby showers, pastors’ anniversaries,” said Spencer-Whitaker.

Before COVID-19, Spencer-Whitaker met with eight to ten clients a day for scheduling or consultations. Now, plans are in disarray, decorations are being stored away, and the prominent business owner is hoping to stay afloat with a small business loan.

“I’ve applied for 3 and I got denied and I’m really upset with that,”Spencer Whitaker added.

Spencer-Whitaker is hoping the economy will turn around soon so she can honor previously scheduled dates.