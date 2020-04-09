Online Originals: #weLOVEonslowCHALLENGE to benefit local medical workers and emergency personnel

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jacksonville restaurant and arcade called ‘Pizza Bonez’ is challenging local business’s to donate towards medical supplies for local nurses, doctors and emergency personnel.

It’s called the #weLOVEonslowCHALLENGE. The goal is to raise $50,000 in one day, Friday, April 10.

Pizza Bonez has committed to match $1 for $1 up to the first $20,000 in donations to ensure they meet their goals.

Donations will be provided to Onslow Memorial.

A spokesperson for the hospital says due to the communities overwhelming support, as of right now, they are prepared for what COVID-19 could bring.

The Jacksonville restaurant is also offering up free pizza. Every pizza purchase made by the community, Pizza Bonez will match and take to first responders.

Owner Will Morton says, “Were a local family here in Onslow County and were just looking for a way to give back and we thought it was a great time to make that contribution.”

To top it off, every pizza will come with a box of crayons for children to write a message to front line workers.

Keep a lookout on Pizza Bonez and #weLOVEonslow Facebook Pages Friday, April 10 for more information.