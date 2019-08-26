Online Originals: West Craven High holds back to school pep rally

Several counties in Eastern North Carolina headed back to the classroom this morning for the first day of school.

At West Craven High School (WCHS), spirit was extra high this morning during the first day of school pep rally.

The cheerleaders and the band kicked off the event at 7:30 in the gymnasium.

“It’s so important to have a pep rally on the first day so that students can see how excited we are to have them back and it’s an opportunity to talk and bond with our friends in the morning,” said Michael Brown, Student Body President.

Principal of WCHS, Tabari Wallace, knows if you start strong, you finish strong.

“We always like to brag that you start how you finish,” said Wallace. “If you start with all that excitement and energy, it should become contagious and infectious to other students. And they’ll bring that and reciprocate that in the end when it is time to test.”

Over the last three years, WCHS has seen some improvements thanks, in part, to Principal Wallace.

“We invested in culture. We now, in one area, are the best in academics in biology,” said Wallace. “We have a lot of innovative things going on and we pride ourselves on giving students a seat at the table.”

Wallace was the 2018 Wells Fargo Principal of the Year.

He believes WCHS is the “school to watch” this year.