Online Originals: What happened to Sheila Brown preview

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) On September 11, 1973 21 year-old Sheila Brown was found dead in the woods off Pleasant Plain Road in Ayden.

Her pants and shoes were 75 yards away, her shirt still on but pushed up leaving her chest exposed.

Drag marks show she had apparently been dragged about 100 yards down a path.

Tire tracks also led up to the scene leading investigators to believe she was dumped at this location unconscious or already dead.

The case was opened as a murder-rape, but closed as a natural-cause death less than a week later.

It’s been 46 years and investigators and family members are still asking: What happened to Sheila Brown?

