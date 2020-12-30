Online Originals: What is something good that happened in 2020?

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 9OYS asked YOU, what is something good that happened in 2020?

Brad Tippett says “I got to celebrate 24 years of marriage with my wife.”

“January me and my wife had our third child. Rough start cause he was in the NICU but he got healthy and we were able to take him home after 3 days,” says Cody Johns.

Tricia Dyal shared that starting a new business with her daughters got her through the year.

While Amy Punzel says “All of my family is healthy and happy and were able to move into the next year.”

Were also taking a look back at stories we covered to highlight the good that happened in 2020.

READ MORE: