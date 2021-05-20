Online Originals: What to do this weekend in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) With mask restrictions lifted, and the beautiful week of weather we’ve been having, doesn’t it makes you want to get out of the house and do something? We think so too! So here’s what’s happening in the east this weekend for you to enjoy.

PITT COUNTY May 21st. – Movie in The Park @ Town Commons. Showing at dark or 8:20pm. Local refreshments and vendors will be available. Showing of “Jumanji: The Next Level.” Free entry.

(Upcoming) June 5th. – Heart of the City Vol. 1. @ 901 W 5th Street. 12pm – 4pm. Painting, music, free food, entertainment, and activities for kids. Free entry. Information call (252) 413 9963.

CRAVEN COUNTY May 19th – 23rd. Craven County Fair. @ Jaycee’s Fairgrounds. Local vendors, helicopter rides, thrill rides, games and fun, live music, pro wrestling. $5 entry. No fee for children under 3 years old. Information (252) 636 0303. Weekdays open at 5pm. Weekend open 2pm.

May 22nd – 23rd. ENC Home & Outdoor Expo plus Artisan Market. @ New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. 10am – 4pm. Home improvement, local vendors and artists, health and wellness expertise, pet adoptions, and more. Free entry.

GREENE COUNTY Kids on Stage production of “You Are Here” Friday night and Saturday afternoon. And a production of “Frozen” Saturday and Sunday afternoon. @ Greene County Wellness Center. Singing, performances, and more. Tickets available online or at the door.

Know of any other upcoming events happening in your area? Email our newsdesk so we can highlight fun events for the community to enjoy!

