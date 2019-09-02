Online Originals: What to put in your hurricane ready kit

Hurricane season is still among us and with Hurricane Dorian potentially riding up the east coast, it’s important to have a hurricane ready kit.

First and foremost, pack water and non-perishable food items.

FEMA recommends having one gallon of water per person per day. They say to have a three day supply for evacuation and a two week supply for home.

Some options for non-perishable food items include granola bars, trail mix, canned soup/meat, canned boiled peanuts, peanut butter, crackers, etc.

Pack a manual can opener as well.

After food and water are packed, move on to personal hygiene items and medical supplies. The following items are recommended:

Baby wipes

Deodorant

Oral hygiene items (toothbrush, toothpaste, mouth wash)

Hand sanitizer

Face wash

A weeks supply of all necessary medications

Hair ties

Feminine hygiene products

Razor

Place all important documents such as social security cards and birth certificates in a Ziploc/water-safe bag and keep them in a safe place.

A power bank is a key to charging your electronics on the go. Don’t forget chargers, extra batteries, flashlights, cell phones and any other electronics necessary.

Cash will be crucial in case of power outages. ATM’s and card machines at restaurants and gas stations could go down.

Bring several changes of clothes and shoes for each family member.

