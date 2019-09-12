Online Originals: What you need to know before heading back to the gym

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Heading back to the gym after a long break can be intimidating.

In some cases, you will fall into a rut after watching people around you run faster or lift heavier weights than you.

I spoke with Champions Health and Fitness owner, Greg Lassiter who spoke about the importance of focusing your own personal goals, rather than comparing yourself to others.

Through time you will be able to do the same, however, after coming off of a break, it is advised that you start low, slow, and light.

This will help prevent injuries and sore muscles that will keep you out of the gym recovering for days.