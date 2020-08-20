ONLINE ORIGINALS: When to expect election results

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County Board of Elections Director Dave Davis is preparing for a busy election season. The county has seen an increase in mail-in and absentee ballot requests compared to the 2016 presidential election.

It’s preparing for the increase of mail-in ballots by adding more days to count the expected influx of votes. Pitt County says it will have results made public by 7:30 P.M. on election day. But, those results won’t be official. The final results will be finalized 10 days after the election. That gives officials time to count any ballots that came in after November 3rd. Those votes will still be counted, as long as they’re post marked by Election Day.

Ballots will be mailed out on Friday, September 4th. You can check to see if you’re registered to vote by clicking this link https://www.nc.gov/register-vote.