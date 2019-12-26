Online Originals: When’s it acceptable to take down holiday decorations?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

Christmas is over, and it’s time to head into a new decade.

Although this years festivities are coming to an end, when’s it acceptable to take down those decorations?

For some, as soon as Christmas presents are unwrapped and dinner has been eaten, the process of taking down the tree and other decorations begins.

A real Christmas tree only lasts between four to six weeks, then it starts to lose pine needles and that great Christmas scent.

If you’re someone who put your tree up right after Thanksgiving, you might start to notice it’s withering away by now.

Although it might be hard to let go, Country Living Magazine says up to two weeks after Christmas is usually a good time to take the tree down.

If you’re a family that like to keep things religious or traditional, then you might be familiar with taking the tree down on January 6th, know as the Epiphany.

During the Victorian Era, Christmas day was the start of a twelve day long celebration, ending on January 6th.

This means also taking down the decorations.

So where do our trees go once everything’s put away?

If you have a fake tree, you can usually put it back into the box it came it and save it for next year.

Most of the time fake trees aren’t recyclable.

If you’re getting rid of a real tree, the National Christmas Tree Association says to recycle.

“Don’t throw your Real Christmas Tree in the trash or set it on the curb. Real Christmas Trees are biodegradable, which means they can be easily reused or recycled for mulch and other purposes.” – The National Christmas Tree Association

Curbside pick-up for recycling trees is usually scheduled withing two weeks after Christmas.

However, it’s important to make sure ornaments and other decorations have been removed from your tree.

You can also call nonprofit organizations to pick up the tree. Many Boy Scout troops will pick trees up for as little as five dollars.

