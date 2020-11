Happy Thanksgiving – text in vintage letterpress wood type blocks against rustic wood background with a pumpkin and dry leaves

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thanksgiving is just a day away and preparations have begun in households across the country.

However, this year Thanksgiving will look a lot different due to COVID-19.

Some families may have hit hard times. If that is the case, some options are included in the video below: