Online Originals: Where to get local free food, warm meals ahead of Christmas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Christmas is almost here, and we are still in a time of struggle across the country. Many families are still dealing with financial problems, making this holiday season a tough one for a lot of people.

Christmas is a time for family to share a warm meal together. Here at 9OYS we wanted to make sure you’re aware of places offering free food distribution and hot meals this week so nobody goes without food on their table this holiday.

There are several groups across eastern North Carolina doing either food distribution boxes or they are providing a warm meal, all of course for free. Places like Joy Soup Kitchen in Greenville and Promise Place, a non-profit group based in the east, say they are working to make sure families in the community are stocked up on food for the holiday weekend.

Joy Soup Kitchen will be open on Christmas Eve for their lunch service. From 10:30 a.m. to noon, people can get a free hot meal to enjoy and even pick up some canned and non-perishable items while there.

For residents of Craven, Pamlico and Jones County, there is a free food box giveaway on Wednesday. Food offered is a robust selection of produce, canned goods, dairy and meat. You are asked to bring your own cart/bags, and masks are required. This will take place beginning at 8 a.m. at 271 Hamilton Street, unit G2 in New Bern.

If you still need assistance after Christmas, on December 28, you can pick up a “Holiday Meal Box.” It is one box per child ages 1-18 and contains seven breakfasts and seven lunches. Parents/adults must be accompanied by children or they must present their approved meal card to obtain the meal boxes.

Locations in Pitt County are:

A.G. Cox Middle, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Eastern Elementary, 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Farmville Middle, 1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Welcome Middle, 11 a.m.-noon

Wintergreen Intermediate, 9:50 a.m.-10:30 a.m.