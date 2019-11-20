Online Originals: White Oak High School students to video chat with Jacksonville native from space

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – White Oak High School students will get the opportunity to video conference with Jacksonville native and astronaut, Christina Koch, Wednesday.

Koch attended White Oak High School her freshman and sophomore year.

Now, students in the position she once was will get to ask her questions directly that she will respond to from space!

According to NASA, Koch is currently working onboard the International Space Station and is on path to set the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, 328 days.

