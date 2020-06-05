Online Originals: Winterville Church launches mobile food bank

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Emmanuel Community Baptist Church in Winterville is making sure no one goes hungry as the area works to rebound from COVID-19. Cars wrapped around the church to receive food during its first mobile food bank.

“COVID-19 has an extraordinary impact on people. Not only with food insecurities, but I also feel economically. Many people that have lost their jobs need assistance. They have been furloughed or laid off or just felt like they couldn’t return to work at this time,” said Pastor Mary Worsley, Emmanuel Community Baptist Church.

Church members handed out produce, fruit, and dairy products. Emma Williams is just one of the people very grateful for the help.

“I think this is just a wonderful thing this church is doing and I am very thankful. I’m highly favored and blessed today,” Williams said.

“Our mission and goal are always to help to feed the hungry and to assist in ways and eliminate some of the needs that they may have as it pertains to hunger,” Worsley added.

The Food Bank of Central Eastern North Carolina along with donations from local grocery chains helped provide the much need food.

“We’re going to reach as many as we can in the community. The amount for the volumes that we have should cover at least 300 to 350 families,” Worsley said.

As the church continues to serve the community, members are now turning to social media to spread to word.

“Our Facebook page, we are also getting in touch with other churches throughout the county and we are touching bases with their pastors and administrators,” Worsley said.

But not only did the day provide food and comfort to those they helped, volunteers received something special as well.

“It makes me feel really, really good,” said Deacon Connie Daniels- Brown.