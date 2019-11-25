Online Originals: Winterville Council denies plans for new complexes

(WINTERVILLE N.C., WNCT)

Winterville’s Town Council recently denied a proposal to develop a housing complex.

The proposal was initiated by Rocky Russel Builders, and involved creating one and two story duplexes on a piece of land located next to Winterville’s Opendoor Church.

However, after multiple complaints from locals who live near the almost twenty acres of land, the council voted a 3-2 vote opposing the development.

(Above is part of the land that Rocky Russell Builder’s was interested in building on for the duplexes).

While some council members were opposed, Councilman Ricky Hines was sad to see the development plans not go through.

“To me it was a super fit because when they came up and made a presentation, talking about possibly 600 new employees for Vidant…and not just Vidant, but even Pitt Community College. We’ve got to take that into consideration, and also our own town employees.” – Ricky Hines, Winterville Councilman

Bryan Jones is the Planning Director for Winterville, and says if the developer is still interested in making this work, he’ll have to think up a new plan.

“You start over, depending on if the developer wants to go back to the drawing board to try and satisfy council,” says Jones.”Maybe they would totally drop it and go somewhere else. It just depends on what the developer would do at that point.

Russell’s homes cost $165,000 starting price. He told the Daily Reflector that most of Winterville’s homes cost nearly $200,000, with only a hand fill lower than that.

The other issue is traffic. Winterville Mayor Douglas Jackson said traffic is always a cause for concern with any developmental project.

Russell said that this development project shouldn’t affect traffic, as the Southwest Bypass should help with the clutter.