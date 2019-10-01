Online Originals: Women continue to outlive men

A recently updated Harvard Health article states that while men may believe they’re the stronger sex, women are still living longer.

The article continues with multiple facts backing up this theory. While both sexes are living longer, there is still evidence that women outrank men in longevity. As of 2017, the life expectancy age gap between the two sexes was five years.

Evidence also showed in the study that for every 100 American women, there are only 77 men over the age of 65. This isn’t just true for American’s. In every country that has access to health care and reliable statistics, it’s proving that women are outliving men.

Why is this? There are a few reasons. Biological , social, and behavioral factors all play a part in why women are living longer. A females genetic make up like metabolism, hormones, and reproductive abilities might have something to do with longevity.

“The main reason that women live longer than men is basically health. Men are usually larger physically, so they have a lot more stress on their bodies. A lot of times the jobs are more physically demanding. Suicide for men is very high, so there’s a lot of health-related issues that has a direct impact on men living less than women. Men tend to not socialize, they don’t have extracurricular activities, and so a lot of that to be able to vent aggression is all kept inside. “ – Rich Zeck, Executive Director of Pitt County’s Council on Aging

Some men tend to abuse substances like alcohol and tobacco more than women. It’s also been proven that with age lack of exercise, different diets, and living life with more risk, aggression, or even violence may shorten a mans life expectancy compared to females.

When asked about ways men can expand their life expectancy Zeck said, “Part of it is coming to grip with who you are as a man and saying you know it’s already a proven fact woman do live longer. So it’s a wake up and smell the coffee moment of well if they’re living longer what are they doing different than me? They are taking less risks. They are socializing more. They are better eaters.”

The article suggests that if men want to live longer, avoiding bad foods, tobacco, stress, and risky behavior might help. Seeking joy in life and more exercise might aid to longevity in men as well.