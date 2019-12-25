Online Originals: Working on Christmas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

It’s Christmas day!

While many people are home with friends and family and taking a day off from work, not everyone is so lucky.

An article by USA Today suggests that nearly two in five American employers require their employees work on Christmas.

Christmas is a federal and state holiday, and has been since 1870.

This means all malls, banks, post offices, and stock markets are closed.

An empty parking lot where many chain restaurants and stores are located off Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street.

Also, a large majority of fast food and chain restaurants, grocery stores, and pharmacy’s are closed.

But not all.

Diner chains like I-Hop and Denny’s stay open for breakfast and lunch. Mcdonald’s keeps a few restaurants open, along with Dunkin’ Donuts, with limited hours.

A Starbucks off Greenville Boulevard is open on Christmas, but only until 3 pm. Above is a sign telling customers there hours.

In Greenville, it seems to be a ghost town.

Shopping plazas, restaurants, and malls make the city look abandoned.

However, one thing that never closes is law enforcement and health care.

“Crime doesn’t sleeps.” – Jordan Cruse, Winterville Police Officer

Jordan Cruse has been a police officer for three years, and with the Winterville Police Department for two years.

During his time as a officer, he’s worked two Christmas’s.



Along with other law enforcement, Winterville Fire-Rescue-Ems and Police Station are open for Christmas.

“It’s just another day,” says Cruse. “It’s tough, you know, being away from family on Christmas. Crime doesn’t sleep. We have to be out here and protect the citizens of Winterville and make sure that they have a wonderful Christmas.”

Aside from law enforcement and health care, Greenville’s Regal Grande and AMC Fire Tower 12 movie theatres are open on Christmas too.

Greenville’s Regal Grande theater (aboce) is open on Christmas day, along with AMC Fire Tower 12.

This allows families to venture out of the house and into a cozy theaters for a nice afternoon on their days off.